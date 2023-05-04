Outpost Natural Foods names new GM

By
-
Ray Simpkins will join Outpost as GM on May 22. Photo courtesy of Outpost Natural Foods

Milwaukee-based Outpost Natural Foods has named Ray Simpkins as its next general manager. Simpkins, who has more than 20 years of store management experience, will take over for longtime GM Pam Mehnert, who retires in June after 42 years with the co-op. “After a nationwide search, we are thrilled to have found a general manager

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display