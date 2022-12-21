Outpost Natural Foods longtime GM to retire next year

By
-
Pam Mehnert
Pam Mehnert, general manager of Outpost Natural Foods. Credit: Andrew Feller

Last updated on December 21st, 2022 at 04:06 pmPam Mehnert will close the books on a 42-year career with Milwaukee-based Outpost Natural Foods when she retires from her longtime role as general manager in June 2023. Mehnert has served as GM of Outpost since 1987, having first joined the local food cooperative in 1980. During

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

