On The Bus vegan restaurant at the Milwaukee Public Market closes

On The Bus, a vegan restaurant inside the Milwaukee Public Market, has permanently closed after almost eight years of business.

The restaurant, famous for its Volkswagen bus-shaped stand on the north side of the market, opened in 2017 and sold vegan foods including shakes, avocado toast, and edible cookie dough among other items. As of Monday, Feb. 3, the restaurant closed permanently. Owner Emily Ware wrote a statement regarding the closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have made the decision, effective immediately, to permanently close On The Bus and cease operations,” Ware said in the statement. “I am thankful beyond words to the staff, customers, and the Milwaukee Public Market for their years of support. It’s been an incredible ride filled with ups and downs, unforgettable memories, and many delicious meals. Here’s to an amazing future.”

No new vendors have been announced for On The Bus’ space.

“Over the weekend, we learned that On The Bus has decided to end its operation at the Public Market, effective Monday, Feb 3,” said Milwaukee Public Market executive director Paul Schwartz in a statement. “We want to express our sincere appreciation for the contributions On The Bus has made to the Market and Milwaukee since opening in 2017.

“Following a record-breaking year for total vendor sales, we remain committed to fostering a vibrant and diverse culinary destination at the Market. As with any transition, we are taking a thoughtful approach to evaluating the next steps for the space and our selection process. We continuously monitor trends and community needs to ensure that any future addition aligns with the high-quality experience our visitors have come to expect. While we regularly receive inquiries from businesses and food entrepreneurs interested in joining the Market, we also use opportunities like this to explore new concepts and product offerings that could enhance our space and customer experience. We look forward to welcoming a new vendor who will serve our community and the millions of patrons who visit the Market each year.”

The Public Market has introduced two new restaurants in the beginning of this year to fill spaces that were vacant after the closures of The Green Kitchen and Pat’s Ribs Place last year. The Green Kitchen was replaced by Forage Kitchen, which opened in early January of this year. Pat’s Ribs Place was replaced by David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon, which also opened in early January.