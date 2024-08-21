Forage Kitchen will replace The Green Kitchen at Milwaukee Public Market

, a health-forward, Wisconsin-based restaurant chain with seven locations in the state, will join the vendor lineup atin the city’s Historic Third Ward. Forage Kitchen will take over roughly 375 square feet of space at the Public Market that is currently occupied by. The Green Kitchen will continue to operate there through Sept. 1. Forage Kitchen, founded and owned by, prides itself on supporting local Wisconsin farmers and sources fresh, local ingredients. Some of the local producers they support includein LaValle,in Verona, andin Wauwatosa. "Forage Kitchen’s connection to local farmers aligns perfectly with the Public Market vision,” said, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and the Third Ward’s business improvement district. “We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the fresh, wholesome meals they will bring to our community. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Green Kitchen for their years of service to the Public Market community." This will be the first downtown Milwaukee-area location for Forage Kitchen. Founded on State Street in Madison, Forage Kitchen has Milwaukee-area locations in Whitefish Bay and Pewaukee. "Forage Kitchen's journey started in 2015, not long after I graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Nine years later, we are thrilled to bring satisfyingly delicious, locally sourced food to the Milwaukee Public Market community," said Aschauer. In addition to its grain bowls, salads, soups, and wraps made fresh from scratch, the Forage Kitchen location at the Milwaukee Public Market will introduce an exclusive new array of fresh juices and an expanded wrap menu. It will also offer a line of organic, beverages, including kombucha brewed with Milwaukee-based Rishi Tea. Milwaukee Public Market, which opened in 2005, is occupied by 19 independently-owned merchants. [caption id="attachment_589164" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward. Photo credit: Christopher Zaborsky[/caption]