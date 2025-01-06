Login
Restaurants

David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon opens at Milwaukee Public Market

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon at the Milwaukee Public Market.
Last updated

Barbecue restaurant David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon opened a location at the Milwaukee Public Market on Saturday.

It is located in a space between St. Paul Fish Company, Thai-namite, and West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe.

David and Tina O’Bryan are the co-owners of David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse & Saloon. The restaurant’s main location is in Mukwonago, at 325 Bay View Road.

“We’re beyond excited to share our love of barbecue with the Milwaukee community,” said David O’Bryan. “Joining the impressive list of vendors at the Market means the world to us, and we’re ready to open our doors to welcome both new and returning customers to enjoy the food we’re so passionate about.”

Milwaukee Public Market, which opened in 2005, is located at 400 N. Water St. in the city’s Historic Third Ward and has 19 independently-owned vendors.

Milwaukee Public Market

