Mukwonago BBQ restaurant to replace Pat’s Rib Place at Milwaukee Public Market

Mukwonago-based David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse will join the tenant roster at Milwaukee Public Market this fall, replacing Pat’s Rib Place after nearly three years at the market.

Pat’s is exiting the Milwaukee Public Market — its last day is July 31 — as owners Alisha and Ty Hayes have decided to focus solely on growing their line of house-made barbecue sauces. The sauces have garnered national acclaim since being featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list in 2020 and is now expanding into select Milwaukee-area Meijer store locations. The husband-and-wife duo permanently closed their flagship restaurant location in Waukesha last year after 13 years, citing a slow post-pandemic recovery and staffing challenges. Pat’s public market space opened in 2021.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received from our customers and the Market community,” said Alisha Hayes. “We couldn’t be prouder of the impact we had on the local BBQ restaurant industry and are excited to focus on growing our retail line to bring our BBQ sauces to a larger audience.”

The public market will be a second location for David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse, which opened several years ago at 325 Bay View Rd. in Mukwonago. The site was previously home to a local sports bar, which is where owners Dave and Tina O’Bryan met in 2010. Their restaurant concept was created from Tina’s professional experience working in restaurants most of her life and Dave’s knack for smoked food.

“Our goal has always been to create a welcoming environment where people can enjoy delicious, high-quality BBQ,” said Dave O’Bryan. “We are excited to bring our smokehouse experience to Milwaukee, especially to the #1 Best Public Market in the country.”

When it opens in fall, David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse will serve a wide range of BBQ favorites, including slow-smoked brisket, tender ribs and savory pulled pork, all complemented by a variety of homemade sides, sauces and unique smoked cocktails. Many items on the menu are gluten-free.

“We are extremely proud and happy for Alisha and Ty as they embark on this new chapter in their careers. Their sauces were a customer favorite, and I’m excited that more people will be able to experience their product on a larger scale,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and the Third Ward’s business improvement district. “At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse to our family of vendors. Their product standards and focus on hospitality fits the Public Market mission perfectly and we look forward to the unique and high-quality BBQ they will bring to the Market.”