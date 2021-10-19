Pat’s Rib Place opens Friday at Milwaukee Public Market

Milwaukee Public Market‘s newest tenant, Pat’s Rib Place, is set to open this Friday, Oct. 22.

The Waukesha restaurant, known for its Southern-style barbecue meat and sauces, announced in April that it would expand into downtown Milwaukee with a second location at the Public Market.

Pat’s has taken over a 600-square-foot vendor space, situated between West Allis Cheese & Sausage and St. Paul Fish Company. On the menu is its signature smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings, beef brisket, and homemade sauces, along with pulled pork, smoked pastrami, corned beef and an array of sides such as cornbread, smoked baked beans and homemade coleslaw.

Owners Alisha and Tydus Hayes opened the restaurant at 151 E. Sunset Drive in 2009, following the death of Alisha’s mom, Patricia “Lee” Lloyd, who inspired the concept and its name. Pat’s has since earned praise as a top Milwaukee-area barbecue spot, and last year, the business gained a national following when its homemade sauces were featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gift list.

“We created Pat’s as a way to honor great food and hospitality,” said Alisha and Tydus Hayes. “The Milwaukee Public Market is a perfect opportunity to expand our products in a location that showcases some of the best offerings in Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene.”

In addition to being served with daily smoked meats, Pat’s homemade sauces will be sold by the jar at the public market location.

“This is an exciting moment for the public market,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “The market was created as a gathering place which cultivates an experience that’s rich in culture, food and people. Pat’s renowned products and service will no doubt enhance that experience in every way.”

Pat’s Rib Place will be open during the market’s general operating hours, beginning food service daily at 11 a.m.