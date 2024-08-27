Octane Coffee plans its second location

Nearly a year has passed since Octane Coffee
officially launched its first fully automated, drive-thru coffee kiosk in Pewaukee, and the company is now working on plans to open its second location.
The company is seeking approval to open a location at 19555 W. Bluemound Road, in the parking lot of a Best Buy store, in the Town of Brookfield.
“We are considering that site and actively seeking additional sites,” said Chuck Kubiak
, chief operating officer of Octane Coffee.
He declined to share further details now as the company is currently in the middle of a $3 million funding round.
Octane Coffee has experienced a 50% increase in sales since January, according to a company newsletter.
The first Octane Coffee kiosk opened last October
at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee.
Octane Coffee’s automated systems can serve coffee, tea, smoothies and juice drinks to customers in under 30 seconds. When customers order and pay through the app, Octane’s “robotic server” GPS tracks a customer so that production coincides with their arrival.
The company’s Pewaukee location can make up to 800 cups of coffee a day. Octane Coffee partners with Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee for all of its coffee products, as well as Pilcrow Cold Brew and Healthy Roots Juices.
The company’s founder and chief executive officer Adrian Deasy
spent more than five years troubleshooting the technology that will run each Octane Coffee kiosk.
Deasy previously told BizTimes Milwaukee he hoped to open two more local Octane Coffee locations in 2024, likely along the I-94 corridor to make them easily accessible.
In the long-run, Octane Coffee will sell its unique technology directly to big competitors like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts as labor challenges continue. The company could begin franchising as soon as next year
.
Octane Coffee received an Innovation Award last year from BizTimes Media. Below is a video of Deasy's remarks at the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum: