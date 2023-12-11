After going viral on social media, Octane Coffee flooded with more than 1,500 business inquiries

Company could begin franchising in 2025

By
-
Adrian Deasy, founder and chief executive officer of Octane Coffee. Image courtesy of Octane Coffee.

Last updated on December 11th, 2023 at 01:14 pmIt was a case of being in the right place at the right time for Waukesha-based Octane Coffee, a startup that uses proprietary technology to power a fully automated, drive-thru café. After hosting a grand opening event for its first location in October, Octane Coffee had already

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
