Johnson Controls names former IBM exec vice president and chief marketing officer

Ireland-based Johnson Controls
, which has its operating headquarters in Glendale, has named Chris Bontempo
vice president and chief marketing officer.
Bontempo joins Johnson Controls from IBM where he spent nearly 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as chief marketing and communications officer, Americas. In that role, he led all aspects of marketing for IBM across the United States, Canada and Latin America, with direct responsibility for marketing-sourced revenue, demand generation and marketing teams.
Bontempo will report to chairman and chief executive officer George Oliver
. He'll serve on the Johnson Controls executive team.
"As we continue our transformation and solidify Johnson Control's position as a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings, our unwavering focus on solving customer problems drives our strategy at every stage of the sales cycle," said Oliver. "We remain relentlessly focused on leveraging our digital capabilities to capture those opportunities, and Chris' unique expertise and understanding of data, AI and the digital ecosystem will assist us in those efforts. I have full confidence Chris' experience will greatly enable our global product management and commercial teams as we connect new and existing customers with innovative technologies and continue growing demand for our solutions across smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings."
Bontempo holds a master of business administration degree from Columbia Business School and a bachelor of arts degree in European studies from Amherst College.