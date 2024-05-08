Recent commercial real estate transactions 5/8/24

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Leases Mid-America Real Estate Bright Dental leased 3,130 SF at Deer District, Milwaukee, WI from MKE BLK&NC2 LLC. Dan Rosenfeld and Emily Smits represented the landlord with the lease transaction. Valvoline ground leased 0.80 acres at 1100 E Riverview Expressway, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from Cool Investments, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the tenant with the transaction.

Mid-America Real Estate

leased 3,130 SF at Deer District, Milwaukee, WI from MKE BLK&NC2 LLC. Dan Rosenfeld and Emily Smits represented the landlord with the lease transaction.

Valvoline

ground leased 0.80 acres at 1100 E Riverview Expressway, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from Cool Investments, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the tenant with the transaction.

Mid-America Real Estate

purchased 3,908 SF at Former Bank First, 2865 S Ridge Rd, Ashwaubenon, WI from Bank First. Joe Kleiman represented the seller with the sale transaction.

3737 Douglas Lakefront LLC

purchased 26,000 SF at 3737 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI from 3737 Douglas Storage LLC. Fred Stalle and Mike Fitzgerald represented the buyer with the sale transaction.

EMR Townhomes, LLC

purchased the Valvoline ground lease at 5151 Schroth Lane, Grand Chute, WI from Jacques Holdings, LLC. Dan Rosenfeld represented the seller with the investment sale transaction.

Cane Capital, LLC & Moinhos de Vento

purchased 9,349 SF at Shoppes of Crossroads, 1260 Commerce Place, Plover, WI from TIP 041 LLC. Dan Rosenfeld represented the seller with the investment sale transaction.

Bayside Mgmt, LLC

purchased 6,313 SF at 2597 N. Downer Avenue, Unit 500, Milwaukee, WI from B33 Downer Avenue, LLC. Dan Rosenfeld and Andrew Prater represented the seller with the investment sale transaction.

Verde Investments

National Ave Milwaukee LLC purchased the 25-unit apartment building at 1630 W. National Ave. from Badger Mutual Insurance for $2.2 million. Nate Glaisner of Verde Investments brokered the deal. Talal Butt, the chief information officer of Generac, is the agent for National Ave Milwaukee LLC.