Recent commercial real estate transactions 5/8/24

By
BizTimes Staff
-

Leases  Mid-America Real Estate Bright Dental leased 3,130 SF at Deer District, Milwaukee, WI from MKE BLK&NC2 LLC. Dan Rosenfeld and Emily Smits represented the landlord with the lease transaction. Valvoline ground leased 0.80 acres at 1100 E Riverview Expressway, Wisconsin Rapids, WI from Cool Investments, LLC. Joe Kleiman represented the tenant with the transaction.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR