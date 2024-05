Delafield Children’s Wisconsin clinic sold for $11.6 million

A 30,000-square-foot Children’s Wisconsin clinic in Delafield has sold to an affiliate Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate for $11.6 million. The property at 3195 Hillside Drive was sold by an affiliate of Chicago-based international investment firm Harrison Street. Record of the sale was made public a day after a record was posted showing that the

A 30,000-square-foot Children’s Wisconsin clinic in Delafield has sold to an affiliate Nashville-basedfor $11.6 million. The property at 3195 Hillside Drive was sold by an affiliate of Chicago-based international investment firm. Record of the sale was made public a day after a record was posted showing that the same companies had. Located in a shopping center near I-94, the two-story primary and specialty care clinic was constructed for Children’s and opened in 2014. The space is still occupied by Children's Wisconsin. The clinic provides specialty care in asthma/allergy; cardiology; dermatology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology; orthopedics; speech and audiology; urology; primary care; imaging; and physical and occupational therapy for children and adolescents, according to its website.