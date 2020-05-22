North Shore Bank planning second Oak Creek branch

North Shore Bank is proposing to build a second branch in Oak Creek at 200 E. Drexel Ave. near Drexel Town Square, the company announced today.

The bank recently agreed to purchase a 1.53-acre parcel where it plans to construct the new branch pending a zoning approval.

“We have a strong customer base in Oak Creek and as such, we are looking toward the future,” North Shore Bank retail banking senior vice president Susan Doyle said in a statement. “The area surrounding Drexel Town Square is an emerging development and it makes sense for us to acquire a parcel of land in this growing market.”

The Oak Creek branch plans are the latest in a series of projects for the Brookfield-based financial institution. North Shore Bank recently announced plans to construct a 2,300 square-foot branch adjacent to its current Pewaukee branch at 120 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

In July, North Shore Bank expects its new Germantown branch to open and just recently, the bank opened a new branch on the North End of Water Street, both areas of which represent new markets for the bank.

The bank just broke ground at its new Brookfield branch, which is adjacent one of two current Brookfield branches at at 15830 W. Capitol Drive. Once complete, branch employees will transfer to the new offices and the old branch will be torn down.

North Shore Bank has assets of over $2 billion and 45 offices throughout eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wisconsin locations are in metro Milwaukee, Ozaukee County, Racine, Kenosha, Appleton, Menasha, Green Bay and surrounding areas, Burlington, Union Grove, Muskego, and Door County.

