North Shore Bank to construct new Brookfield branch

Brookfield-based North Shore Bank plans to construct a new branch in Brookfield at 15830 W. Capitol Drive, the bank recently announced.

The new location will be constructed on the existing North Shore Bank property in front of the current Brookfield branch. The branch will open late 2020, according to a press release.

The branch will feature an updated design that offers customer banking, including extended video teller drive-up hours, 24/7 drive-up ATMs, in-branch coin counting and more private areas to conduct businesses.

During construction, the current branch will remain open and continue to offer full-service banking. Once complete, branch employees will transfer to the new offices and the old branch will be torn down.

“North Shore Bank has been servicing customers from this location in Brookfield for over 40 years, and it’s time for an update that is conducive to the current preferences of today’s customers,” said Susan T. Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at North Shore Bank. “This new space will offer quick and convenient services, as well as the high-touch customer service North Shore Bank clientele have come to expect and deserve.”

Headquartered in Brookfield, North Shore Bank has assets of $2 billion and 45 offices through eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

