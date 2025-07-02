Gov. Evers signs two bills supporting nuclear energy innovation in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced that he signed two bills that are aimed at advancing nuclear energy innovation in Wisconsin.

The two bills, Senate Bill 124 and Senate Bill 125, require a study of nuclear energy opportunities and potential nuclear power and fusion sites in Wisconsin.

The bills also require the creation of a Nuclear Power Summit Board designed to help advance nuclear power and fusion technology and development and showcase Wisconsin’s leadership in the nuclear industry.

- Advertisement -

Wisconsin’s leadership in the field of nuclear energy was the recent topic of a BizTimes Milwaukee special report.

Modern fusion energy is a much cleaner and safer process than nuclear fission, a process in which atoms are split apart.

“We can’t afford to choose between mitigating climate change and protecting our environment or creating good-paying jobs and building a strong economy, and by working toward clean energy options Wisconsinites can depend on in the future, we’re doing both,” said Evers. “We must continue our efforts to help lower energy costs and improve energy independence by reducing our reliance on out-of-state energy sources, and these bills are an important step in the right direction. With new advanced nuclear technology and the increasing need for energy in Wisconsin, I’m excited to sign these bipartisan bills today to propel us into an innovative, clean energy future and bring more clean jobs to our state.”

- Advertisement -

Wisconsin’s support of nuclear energy efforts follows several federal initiatives. Already, the Department of Energy is promoting fusion energy through its Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program.

The government selected eight companies in the U.S. to help develop fusion power plants. Two of those eight companies were founded in Wisconsin: Realta Fusion and Type One Energy.

Also at the national level, President Trump signed a May 23 executive order aimed at “reinvigorating the nuclear industrial base.”