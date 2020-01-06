Nonprofit plans to renovate, reopen 80-acre Menomonee Falls ranch

The new owner of an 80-acre ranch in Menomonee Falls, which was formerly operated by Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Curative Care, plans to renovate and reopen the property as The Promised Land Ranch and Preserve.

Menomonee Falls-based nonprofit America Farms, Inc. purchased the land and buildings at W187 N8581 Maple Road in August for $1.1 million.

The property, which includes a former equestrian training facility, mini golf course and group home, was formerly known as “The Ranch” and provided services for adults with disabilities, including equine therapy.

In plans submitted to the village, America Farms said it would operate a group home, horse riding arena and stable, 18-hole mini golf course and clubhouse, trails for riding and hiking, organic farm, and wood shop and mechanic shop training facilities.

Curative Care provides adult day services in a nearby building, located at W187 N8661 Maple Road, which is not part of America Farms’ plans. The organization will continue to provide services at that site.

America Farms said the first phase of the project will include securing $1.1 million by July 16 to clear land debt, addressing major structural and mechanical issues with the existing eight buildings and renovating the horse facilities and paddocks.

Plans for the second phase include re-opening the indoor riding arena for riding lessons and equine therapy, offering horse boarding and trail riding, and opening the mini-golf course, a drive-through food pantry operation and activity center.

The plan commission will consider America Farms’ conditional use permit request Tuesday.