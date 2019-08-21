Curative Care sells Menomonee Falls property for $1.1 million

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Curative Care has sold an 80-acre property in Menomonee Falls for $1.1 million.

The property at W187 N8581 Maple Road, which includes a former equestrian training facility, mini golf course and group home, was purchased by America Farms, Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based nonprofit organization.

Representatives with America Farms expect to announce plans for the site in the coming weeks.

The property was listed for sale in January for $1.3 million. The property includes horse stables, barns, animal kennels, a clubhouse with a miniature golf course, an 8-room former group home, a pole barn and a conference center.

Curative Care acquired the property, formerly known as “The Ranch,” in 2006 from the Ranch Community Services, a nonprofit organization that provided day services for adults with disabilities.

Curative Care provides adult day services in a nearby building, located at W187 N8661 Maple Road, which is not part of the transaction. The organization will continue to provide services at that site.

“It was really important for us to be able to sell (the site) to somebody in the community, so we’re really thrilled with the fact that we sold it to Timothy Winter of America Farms, Inc.,” said Julie Rogers, vice president of marketing and communications for Curative Care. “From our perspective, it’s a win-win. We wanted to find a good partner that was local and someone who was going to enjoy the land for many years.”

Ted Klumb of First Weber Realtors represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.