Nonprofit group plans residential neighborhood in Pabst Farms for adults with disabilities

A Waukesha-based nonprofit group is seeking to build a residential neighborhood for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. A Waukesha-based nonprofit group is seeking to build a residential neighborhood for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Journey21, Inc.’s planned development would include a condominium building with 16 residential units, 12 individual cottages and a multi-purpose enrichment center on a 12-acre site at the southeastern corner of Old Schoolhouse Road and Hackney Way, according to plans submitted to the city. The two-story, 27,000-square-foot condominium building would include 12 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units, underground parking and amenity spaces. The one- and two-bedroom cottages would be arranged around a commons area. The 10,000-square-foot enrichment center building would be designed to host programs, classes, events and social gatherings for residents and non-residents. The neighborhood could accommodate as many as 40 residents. Journey21 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young adults with disabilities transition into independent living after the age of 21, when many of their supportive programs end. The project is aimed at addressing a shortage of safe residential options for adults with IDD in the state. Journey21 traces its start back to six years ago when co-founders Sheila Frisinger and Susan Marriott met while watching their sons compete in a Special Olympics track meet at Muskego High School, according to its website. Frisinger and Marriott connected over their research of different residential options for when their sons aged out of their high school transitional programs. “We researched options and found that new residential communities were in development across the country. These communities addressed the goals of adults with IDD to build friendships, enjoy fulfilling social lives, learn, and expand their interests as well as create opportunities for these adults to live independently with appropriate supports,” Journey21’s website reads. “We consulted with sons, families, and caregivers, as well as experts in best practices for residential options and after a lot of thoughtful consideration decided that our vision would include residences, programs and outings, and an enrichment center.” The city plan commission will host a public hearing about the project Wednesday. It will also consider Journey21’s rezoning and land use amendment requests for the project. Journey21 says it has a purchase agreement on the parcel and is working to complete the acquisition by year-end. The development would be located just west of another residential development that is currently under construction . Mandel Group is building a 302-unit multi-family development on a roughly 34-acre site north of the Valley Road and Gold Medal Drive intersection (located west of Summit Elementary School). That development is set to open next spring.