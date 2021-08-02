Nonprofit group plans residential neighborhood in Pabst Farms for adults with disabilities

By
Lauren Anderson
-
The site for the proposed Journey21 development in Pabst Farms.
A Waukesha-based nonprofit group is seeking to build a residential neighborhood for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Journey21, Inc.’s planned development would include a condominium building with 16 residential…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

