Mandel Group acquires Pabst Farms site for planned multi-family project

Mandel Group has acquired the 36-acre site at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc, where the Milwaukee-based developer is planning to construct 315 multi-family units.

According to state records, an affiliate of Mandel purchased the vacant land for roughly $3.45 million from Pabst Farms Land Co. II LLC. The site is located north of where Valley Road meets Gold Medal Drive.

There, Mandel plans to develop the Pabst Farms apartments. The project calls for the 315 units to be spread across 25 buildings. This includes 111 one-bedroom, 148 two-bedroom and 30 three-bedroom units, plus 26 three-bedroom townhouse-style units.

Also included will be a clubhouse building with an outdoor pool and green space, which are all located toward the development’s southern entrance. The 4,000-square-foot clubhouse will house leasing and maintenance offices, a fitness center and a clubroom with gourmet-style kitchen and dining room.

Robert Duffy, Oconomowoc director of economic development, said the Mandel project needs just one final approval from city officials. He said the Plan Commission will review a major site plan on the project when it next meets on Wednesday, May 13.

Representatives of Mandel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

