New York investors buy Brown Deer shopping center for $10.25 million

Property marketed as substantial value-add opportunity

By
Alex Zank
-
Credit: Google
Credit: Google
A group of New York investors has acquired the Marketplace of Brown Deer for $10.25 million, according to state records. The shopping center was sold at a deep discount and was pitched as having substantial…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display