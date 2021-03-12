T.J. Maxx moving Brown Deer store to Grafton Commons

T.J. Maxx has moved its longtime Brown Deer store to the Grafton Commons shopping center in Grafton.

The store at 9000 N. Green Bay Road closed Thursday. The new location will open March 18 at 1080 N. Port Washington Road, according to the company’s website.

T.J. Maxx will take over a former Best Buy store, along with discount retailer Five Below. The 239,177-square-foot Grafton Commons includes Kohls, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Michaels, Aldi, Petsmart and Steinhafels, and is shadow anchored by Costco.

The shopping center was purchased in 2018 by Marcus Investments and is managed by the investment firm’s real estate arm, Berengaria Development. T.J. Maxx and Five Below were signed in 2019, putting the shopping center at 100% occupancy.

T.J. Maxx currently has 12 stores in southeastern Wisconsin.