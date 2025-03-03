New residential development plan proposed for Maplecrest Country Club in Somers

A local firm is proposing to redevelop the Maplecrest Country Club in Somers with more than 300 housing units after a project by a different development team did not move forward. Butler-based Home Path Financial is proposing a development with 346 units split between single family homes, duplexes and quadplexes at the 162-acre property, located

given other development opportunities taking priority," the company's chief development officer John Ford told BizTimes in December. Land Quest did not respond to requests for comment.

A local firm is proposing to redevelop the Maplecrest Country Club in Somers with more than 300 housing units after a project by a different development team did not move forward. Butler-basedis proposing a development with 346 units split between single family homes, duplexes and quadplexes at the 162-acre property, located at 9401 18th St., according to village documents. Not included in that unit count is a multifamily component of the project that would be developed in a future phase. Home Path Financial, which has six divisions including a single-family home development division, will present conceptual plans to the Somers Plan Commission this month. In late 2023,a 798-unit redevelopment, a mixture of single family and multifamily, for-sale and rentals: 502 apartments in two different styles, 244 single‐family homes and 52 for-sale duplex units. In 2024, Three Leaf Partners stopped pursuing the project "[caption id="attachment_607660" align="aligncenter" width="885"]A map of Home Path Financial's proposal.[/caption] While the previous proposal planned to develop its multifamily components first, the new proposal from Home Path Financial plans to begin with the single family portion of the project, which will include: