Nearly 800 homes planned on Kenosha County golf course

By
-
Rendering from Village of Somers

As job growth surges and new home construction lags in Kenosha County, developers are proposing nearly 800 housing units at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. Milwaukee-based Three Leaf Partners and Kenosha-based Land Quest are under contract to purchase the golf club, located at 9401 18th St., in January, according to village documents. The development team

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
