Nearly 800 homes planned on Kenosha County golf course

As job growth surges and new home construction lags in Kenosha County, developers are proposing nearly 800 housing units at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers. Milwaukee-basedand Kenosha-basedare under contract to purchase the golf club, located at 9401 18th St., in January, according to village documents. The development team is planning to redevelop the 162-acre property into 798 housing units, a mixture of single family and multifamily, for-sale and rentals: 502 apartments in two different styles, 244 single‐family homes and 52 for-sale duplex units. The multifamily units would range from studios to three-bedrooms. The single family homes and duplexes would range from 1,300 square feet to 1,800 square feet. Offering a diverse set of housing options will cater to the area’s growing population, the developer's said in their proposal to the village. Further, a market study submitted by the developer's found that Kenosha County has a rental vacancy rate of less than 1%. Economists generally recommend a municipality have a vacancy rate around 5% or 6% to be considered balanced. "The site is designed to integrate small, economically priced single-family homes with higher-end homes and rental units within a highly walkable neighborhood environment," the developers' project description says. At the center of the development would be a clubhouse with an outdoor pool and other amenities, plans show. About 55 acres would remain as greenspace or wetlands. The multifamily portions of the development will be built in two phases, followed by the single family homes, which will be built by a single family home developer, village documents say. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="full" ids="581122,581119,581120"]