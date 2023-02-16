New Land purchases property for Renaissance Place apartment tower

By
-
New Land Enterprises is looking to construct a 25-story apartment tower at Prospect Avenue and Curtis Place. This rendering shows what plans for the project looked like in early February. (Korb + Associates Architects)

New Land Enterprises has purchased the East Side properties where it plans to construct a 25-story, high-end apartment tower. Plans for the project – dubbed Renaissance Place – first surfaced in mid-January and call for constructing a 310-unit building on a roughly 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of North Farwell Avenue and East Curtis

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

