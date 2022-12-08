Real Estate Spotlight: Goll Mansion apartment tower project gets a reboot

By
-
Credit: Solomon Cordwell Buenz
Credit: Solomon Cordwell Buenz

After hitting the pause button three years ago, Madison-based Willow Partners wants to reboot its plans to build an apartment tower behind the Goll Mansion at 1550 N. Prospect Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side, this time with plans it says are aimed at making for a better building and happier neighbors. In its first iteration,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display