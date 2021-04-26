New Land buys former Buca site where it’s planning a 251-unit apartment complex

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Korb and Associates
New Land Enterprises now owns the former Buca di Beppo restaurant property near downtown Milwaukee. The Milwaukee-based multi-family developer plans to build a development with 251 apartment units at the site, located at 1237 N.…

