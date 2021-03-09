New Land plans to break ground in July on its next Milwaukee apartment project

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Korb + Associates
Rendering: Korb + Associates
New Land Enterprises is keeping itself busy with new construction projects. Its latest to break ground could be the nine-story, 251-unit Nova apartments, at 1237 N. Van Buren St. near downtown Milwaukee. Tim Gokhman, managing…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display