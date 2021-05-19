Nestlé to lay off 34 workers in Burlington 

Nestlé USA will eliminate 34 positions at its facility in Burlington, a measure the company says is connected to the sale of its American confectionary business back in 2018.

The company said it would eliminate the positions and lay off employees on July 23, according to a notice recently filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce development.

“We are winding down our post-sale production support commitments and are working with all parties involved to support the affected employees,” a Nestlé spokesperson said in a statement.

Nestlé sold its U.S. confections business in April of 2018 to Italy-based Ferrero, a company most known for its product Nutella. Nestlé’s confectionary unit included brands such as 100 Grand, Baby Ruth, Crunch, Butterfinger and Laffy Taffy.

Although Nestlé sold its confectionary business to Ferrero, the company retained its Burlington facility, where a majority of production is dedicated to its ice cream and baking business, a Nestlé spokesperson told Kenosha News prior to the sale.

The employees who are being laid off and whose jobs are being eliminated are represented by the Milwaukee union Teamsters Local 200.

In September 2019, Nestlé laid off approximately 126 workers from its four Wisconsin locations including Sussex, Delevan, Appleton and Medford, according to a notice filed in 2019. These layoffs were in connection with Nestlé USA, Inc. and Nestlé Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company reorganizing the Nestlé Sales and Supply Chain Frozen DSD operations, according to the notice.