Nestle to eliminate 126 jobs in Wisconsin

Nestle informed state officials that it plans to eliminate 126 jobs in Wisconsin, closing facilities in Sussex and Delavan and reducing operations in Appleton and Medford.

“Nestle USA Inc. and Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream company are reorganizing the Nestle Sales and Supply Chain Frozen DSD operation,” the company said in its notification to the state. “Employees in the Nestle Retail Sales Workforce and Nestle Deep Frozen Supply Chain are impacted by this restructure.”

The company plans to close the facility at N62 W22617 Village Drive in Sussex and at 1615 Grebby St. in Delavan. The closures will eliminate the jobs of 31 employees at each facility, which will be shut down by the end of the year.

The company is also reducing operations in Appleton, eliminating 32 jobs, and in Medford, eliminating 32 jobs there as well.

Job cuts at all four of the facilities will take place between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.