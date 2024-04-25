Nestlé Purina plans $195 million expansion at Jefferson factory

St. Louis-based Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, a manufacturer of pet food and litter, is the latest company to announce a planned expansion in the city of Jefferson.

Nestlé Purina plans to invest $195 million to expand its current facility at 111 W. Plymouth St. The expansion is expected to create 100 jobs.

The WEDC is supporting the expansion project by authorizing up to $1.7 million in performance-based business development tax credits over the next five years. The actual amount of tax credits Nestlé Purina will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

“Investing in our Jefferson factory deepens our roots in the community while helping us provide pet owners across the northern part of the United States with the trusted, science-based pet foods their dogs and cats love,” said Nolan Terry, Purina’s chief technical officer. “We remain focused on safety, quality, and sustainability in our operations and appreciate the state and local partners who have supported our continued growth.”

Nestlé Purina’s $195 million project will increase production of wet pet food brands in Jefferson by nearly 50%, including Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Beneful IncrediBites. The project will also add 35,000 square feet to the facility. Purina has operated in Jefferson for nearly 115 years and currently employs more than 250 people.

The city of Jefferson has created a tax incremental financing district providing up to $2 million in assistance to the company for project costs over a 20-year period.

“The expansion of Nestlé Purina’s facility is a testament to the strong relationship between our city and the business community,” said Dale Oppermann, mayor of the city of Jefferson. “We applaud Nestlé Purina for its continued investment in Jefferson, which will enhance our economic vitality and create a more promising future for all who call our city home.”

Food and beverage manufacturing in Jefferson County has seen significant growth in the past few years. Earlier this week, Tokyo-based Kikkoman Corp. announced plans to invest $560 million to build a new city of Jefferson facility at the county’s forthcoming Food and Beverage Innovation Campus.

Palermo’s began operations in the county in 2023, Nestle Purina expanded existing operations in 2022, and Aztalan Bio announced in March plans to invest $500 million in a former ethanol facility in Johnson Creek.