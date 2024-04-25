Kikkoman will be anchor tenant in forthcoming Jefferson County food and beverage innovation campus

Tokyo-based Kikkoman Corp.
is the first of several forthcoming tenants that will take up space in Jefferson County’s new food and beverage innovation campus.
The county is using 175 acres of land in the City of Jefferson to create an industrial park specifically for food and beverage manufacturers, dubbed the FaB Innovation Campus
.
The land is bordered by Highway 26 on the west and a Union Pacific railroad to the east, going as far north as Collins Road. The county has been evaluating the development potential of this property since 1994, according to county board documents.
Kikkoman purchased 100 acres of land
within the FaB Innovation Campus earlier this month and has plans for a two-phase expansion project. In June, phase one will begin with construction of a 240,000-square-foot facility that will produce soy sauce and soy sauce-related seasonings. Phase two will add nearly 60,000 square feet of office space.
Kikkoman will invest approximately $560 into the Jefferson project, according to a prior announcement from the company. About 60 jobs will be created. Site work is already underway for phase one of the project.
“Having a globally renowned company like Kikkoman as the anchor tenant in our food and beverage innovation campus speaks volumes about the appeal and potential of our region,” said Ben Wehmeier
, Jefferson County administrator. “We're excited to partner with Kikkoman as they embark on this transformative journey, bringing sustainable growth and development to our county."
Kikkoman’s plant in Walworth, about 40 minutes south of Jefferson, opened in 1973, and will also expand operations.
Food and beverage manufacturing in Jefferson County has seen significant growth in the past few years. Palermo’s began operations in the county in 2023
, Nestle Purina expanded existing operations in 2022, and Aztalan Bio announced in March
plans to invest $500 million in a former ethanol facility in Johnson Creek.
"Kikkoman's decision to choose Jefferson for their expansion speaks volumes about the strategic advantages and opportunities we offer,” said Deb Reinbold
, president of Thrive Economic Development
. "We're excited to work with Kikkoman to ensure their success in our community and to maximize the positive impact of this investment."