More big events coming to southeastern Wisconsin in 2025

After a banner event year for southeastern Wisconsin in 2024, highlighted by the Republican National Convention taking over downtown Milwaukee for a week in mid-July, 2025 is shaping up to be another big year for major events in the region.

While final numbers are still being tallied, officials have said the RNC and its 50,000 visitors generated at least the $200 million economic impact that had initially been projected. Milwaukee is unlikely to see another event with the level of prominence and exposure that a major political convention brings, but the success of the RNC set the stage for the region to attract even more high-profile and large-scale events in the future. That’s also made possible by the newly expanded Baird Center, which now has double the amount of space that it had prior to its $456 million expansion project, completed in May.

Looking ahead to 2025, in addition to the region’s major annual events including Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, and the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, there are several special events that highlight southeastern Wisconsin’s calendar for the year.

Sports

Perhaps the most prominent among them is the 2025 NFL Draft, taking place April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. While that’s about a two-hour drive north of Milwaukee, the NFL Draft is expected to attract far more people than can be accommodated in the Green Bay area, so many will stay at hotels in southeastern Wisconsin. The 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City, attracting more than 312,000 fans over the course of the three-day event, according to the NFL. That’s far more than the Green Bay area’s hotel market can handle, so the economic impact of the NFL Draft is expected to be significant throughout a broader area, including the greater Milwaukee region.

Other sporting events that will draw fans and national attention to the Milwaukee area include the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship, set for May 26 – June 1 at Erin Hills in the Town of Erin in Washington County; and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, with the first and second round games taking place March 21 and 23 at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. Erin Hills was the host of the 2017 U.S. Open, and Fiserv Forum hosted first and second round games of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

USA Triathlon will also return to Milwaukee in 2025 with its Sprint and Olympic-Distance National Championships and USA Paratriathlon National Championships, set for Aug. 8-10 on Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Concerts

There was a record high of 68 concerts held at stadiums, arenas and amphitheaters in the Milwaukee area in 2024, according to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article. A highlight of next year’s mix will be Billy Joel and Sting, who will perform in concert together on April 26 at American Family Field.

Baird Center bookings

Several months following the completion of a long-planned expansion project, the Baird Center is gearing up for a busy 2025 and 2026. Here is a roundup of events for the coming year with large estimated attendances (according to its operator the Wisconsin Center District):