Fiserv Forum to host 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, in addition to 2022

Fiserv Forum will play host to first and second round games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2025.

It will be the second time in four years that the downtown Milwaukee arena takes part in March Madness, having been selected in 2017 to host games in the first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on March 18 and 20.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette (University) and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

Marquette, which leases the downtown Milwaukee arena as home court for its men’s basketball team, will co-host the events.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” said Bill Scholl, vice president and director of athletics. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”

Dates for the 2025 games have not yet been set.

The NCAA on Wednesday released a list of more than 450 sites that have been selected to host its championship tournaments through 2026.

In addition to Milwaukee, other selection sites in Wisconsin include: Madison, which will host the Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in 2024; Kenosha, which will host Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships in 2022 and 2025; and La Crosse, which will host the Division III Wrestling Championships in 2024 and the Division III Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2026.