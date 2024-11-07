Billy Joel and Sting to perform at American Family Field next year

Music legends Billy Joel and Sting will perform in concert together next year at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday.

The “One Night-One Stage” concert is set for Saturday, April 26, 2025. It’s being produced by Madison-based FPC Live and parent company Live Nation.

The iconic musicians will each perform their most beloved songs from throughout their careers. The show marks Billy Joel’s first time in Milwaukee since he performed at the ballpark in 2019. Sting last performed in Milwaukee in 2016, according to a news release.

“American Family Field is recognized as a premier entertainment venue with a record of hosting top touring acts throughout its history,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. “We are excited to welcome Billy Joel and Sting back to the city of Milwaukee and know that their performances will make for a memorable evening of music at the ballpark.”

Together, Joel and Sting have sold a quarter of a billion albums over the past five decades, according to Charlie Goldstone, co-president of FPC Live.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., on Live Nation’s website.

This latest concert announcement follows a notable lineup of performers at American Family Field this year, including Luke Combs’ Growin Up and Gettin’ Old tour with back-to-back concert dates, Kenny Chesney with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker and most recently, Green Day.

FPC Live has been the promoter for several other shows at Am Fam Field, including Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Green Day, Pink and Morgan Wallen.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Billy Joel and Sting are returning to Milwaukee this April. Billy Joel’s 2019 concert is still talked about as an unforgettable performance, and the only way it could be better is to bring another legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with him,” said Goldstone.

Schlesinger called major concerts, like the one announced Thursday, “revenue enhancers” for the Brewers. While a majority of the revenue goes to the artists, American Family Field benefits from concession and parking sales.

He also pointed to Milwaukee’s other premier concert venue, Fiserv Forum, as a “companion rather than a competitor” to the ballpark.

Fiserv Forum can accommodate anywhere from 12,000 to 17,000 people for concert events, while AmFam can fit up to 44,000 people. The venues differ in size and services and are therefore not as competitive with one another, according to Schlesinger.

Sonia Spitz contributed to this story.