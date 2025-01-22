Modine to establish facility in Franklin dedicated to EV technology

Racine-based Modine
, a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, is opening a new facility in Franklin dedicated to the company’s advanced thermal systems product group.
A 153,000-square-foot space in an industrial building at 3303 W. Oakwood Road is being leased by Modine, according to an announcement from the City of Franklin.
The city is offering Modine $1.6 million in tax increment financing to support the project, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs by 2029.
The Franklin plant will be used to produce thermal management systems that are used in specialty and commercial electric vehicles such as fire trucks, last-mile delivery vehicles, municipal buses, and construction equipment.
“We have an established history of a wide range of manufacturing businesses that call the City of Franklin home, and securing this partnership with Modine confirms we are attracting the best these industries have to offer,” said John Nelson
, mayor of Franklin. “This is a great win for our city and the job opportunities it will bring to the community.”
The 271,780-square-foot building at 3303 W. Oakwood Road was developed by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate
. Last year, Oak Creek-based Microbial Discovery Group leased 117,000 square feet of space
in the building.