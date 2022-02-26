HSA Commercial plans to build $20 million spec industrial building in Franklin

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate
plans to build a $20 million, 271,780-square-foot speculative industrial building in Franklin, according to Plan Commission documents.
The building would be located at 3303 W. Oakwood Road in a new industrial park that is being developed southwest of South 27th Street and Oakwood Road. That industrial park is also where Canada-based dairy company Saputo Inc. plans to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot facility
and employ about 600 people.
The HSA project in Franklin is just the latest spec industrial development planned in the I-94 North-South corridor between Milwaukee and the Illinois state line and HSA has been one of the most active developers in that area.
The Oak Creek Plan Commission this week approved HSA Commercial's plans for a 154,759-square-foot speculative industrial building on a 9.8-acre site at 10551 S. Oakview Parkway, in the OakView Business Park.
HSA also recently purchased
a 65.2-acre site in the village of Somers in Kenosha County, where it plans to build a 773,764-square-foot warehouse facility.
"HSA has found that there is significant demand in the area for modern, flexible light
industrial, manufacturing or warehouse distribution space for one or more tenants with loading docks," the company said in a filing with the Oak Creek Plan Commission.
