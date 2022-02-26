HSA Commercial plans to build $20 million spec industrial building in Franklin

Also gains approval for spec industrial building in Oak Creek

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Speculative industrial building planned by HSA Commercial in Franklin. Rendering from Plan Commission documents.
Speculative industrial building planned by HSA Commercial in Franklin. Rendering from Plan Commission documents.
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate plans to build a $20 million, 271,780-square-foot speculative industrial building in Franklin, according to Plan Commission documents. The building would be located at 3303 W. Oakwood Road in a new…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display