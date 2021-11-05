Saputo plans facility with 600 jobs in Franklin

Canada-based dairy company Saputo Inc. plans to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot facility and employ about 600 people in Franklin. The Saputo plant is to be built southwest of West Oakwood Road and South 27th Street,…

Canada-based dairy company Canada-based dairy company Saputo Inc. plans to construct an approximately 340,000-square-foot facility and employ about 600 people in Franklin. The Saputo plant is to be built southwest of West Oakwood Road and South 27th Street, in Franklin's new business park . Residents had a chance to hear about the plans at a neighborhood information session earlier this week. Saputo confirmed project details with BizTimes Milwaukee this afternoon. The facility would ramp up in phases, Saputo said. When fully operational, Saputo anticipates having approximately 600 people working at the facility. "As part of its Saputo Dairy USA network, Saputo plans to build a new production facility in Franklin, Wisconsin. The new facility will play an integral part of Saputo’s strategy to optimize its cheese network across North America, laying the groundwork for future growth," the company said in an emailed statement. The 73-acre property was sold earlier this week, according to sources. No record of the sale was available through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue or Milwaukee County Register of Deeds office as of Friday. Milwaukee-based brokerage firm The Barry Co. had listed the property for sale. A certified survey map filed this week by property owner JAMS-4 LLC shows the land has been divided into three smaller lots. One lot totals 34.4 acres, another totals 21.2 acres and the third totals 17.4 acres. Saputo is based in Montreal, Canada, and it produces and distributes dairy products such as cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. The company has a presence in Wisconsin. It has a Saputo Cheese facility in Waupun and an office in Wauwatosa