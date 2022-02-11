HSA Commercial buys Somers site for warehouse project

Chicago-based HSA Commercial
recently purchased a 65.2-acre site in the village of Somers in Kenosha County, where it plans to build a 773,764-square-foot warehouse, for $6.6 million, according to state records.
The site, known as Darby Lane Farms, is located at 11110 Burlington Road, and is northeast of I-94 and Burlington Road. It is just north of the Amazon complex in Kenosha, southeast of I-94 and Burlington Road.
Plans for the building were unveiled last fall
. The building could be expanded in the future to nearly 1 million, square feet, HSA vice chairman and chief executive officer Bob Smietana said.
The project is a speculative development as HSA is still seeking a tenant for the building, Smietana said, but the firm is optimistic about finding one in the hot I-94 Kenosha County corrdior.
"There is so much activity in the market," Smietana said.
Site work for the project is expected to begin in the middle of this year, he said.