Milwaukee Tech Week kicks off today

Milwaukee Tech Week is here, with 50 virtual and in-person events taking place across the region over the next six days.

The series, running Oct. 25 – 31, aims to “connect, educate, and celebrate innovation in southeast Wisconsin,” according to its website. It will highlight the various organizations supporting entrepreneurs, technologists, and young talent looking to build careers or innovative new companies in the region.

Milwaukee Tech Week’s headlining kick-off event, Meet the Meetups, is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Central Standard Craft Distillery in downtown Milwaukee. See a complete schedule of events here.

Milwaukee Tech Week had been known as Startup Milwaukee Week until earlier this year when Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition announced plans to host and rebrand the annual event, in order to focus more broadly on Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem.

At the time, Matt Cordio, who co-founded Startup Milwaukee in 2016, said handing off the event to MKE Tech Hub will help scale efforts around promoting and growing southeastern Wisconsin’s startup and tech ecosystem.

The week still features several of the same events, such as tonight’s Meet the Meetups, which gathers various Milwaukee-area tech groups, and Reverse Pitch Milwaukee, taking place Wednesday at Merriment Social — local corporations ask entrepreneurs to solve corporate challenges through a pitch competition.

Milwaukee Tech Week events are hosted by over 45 community partner organizations.