MKE Tech Hub to host, rebrand Startup Milwaukee Week

Startup Milwaukee Week will become “Milwaukee Tech Week” as the MKE Tech Hub Coalition plans to host the annual entrepreneurship event for the first time this year.

Milwaukee Tech Week will focus more broadly on Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem although the event will share many similarities with its predecessor, said Kathy Henrich, MKE Tech Hub Coalition CEO.

“We see an opportunity to bring together all technologists, including those in the startup community and corporate community to build on this week to be more broad-based,” Henrich said.

Matt Cordio, who co-founded Startup Milwaukee in 2016, said handing off to the event MKE Tech Hub will help scale efforts around promoting and growing southeastern Wisconsin’s startup and tech ecosystem.

“I think it’s really important that we consolidate our efforts so that efforts in the community have maximum impact,” said Cordio, who became an MKE Tech Hub Coalition board member in January.

Milwaukee Tech Week will feature several of the same events, including Meet the Meetups, an event focused on gathering various Milwaukee-area technology groups and Reverse Pitch Milwaukee, an event where local corporations ask entrepreneurs to solve corporate challenges through a pitch competition.

Henrich says MKE Tech Hub will host a call for content in August where interested participants can submit content ideas for the week as well as sessions they would like to host, Henrich said.

“That will provide the opportunity for technologists or startups to highlight some of the cool things that are going on in Milwaukee that they want to share with the community,” Henrich said.

Milwaukee Tech Week will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event and take place from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.