Milwaukee startup Forj acquires San Francisco software company

By
-
Kurt Heikkinen, Forj CEO.

Milwaukee-based software startup Forj has acquired San Francisco-based Mobilize, a company that has created a “professional growth network” platform for building and engaging membership communities. Forj provides a virtual events and member experience platform for associations and professional community organizations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Today’s professionals have taken control of their career

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display