Milwaukee software startup Forj raises $15 million, acquires Madison firm

By
-
The Forj leadership team (from left): Kristen Wright, chief experience officer; Kurt Heikkinen, chief executive officer; Amber Winter, chief client officer; and Mark Sehmer, chief technology officer.

Milwaukee-based software startup Forj announced Thursday the completion of a $15 million Series A funding round. Following the close of the funding round, Forj also announced the acquisition of Madison-based Web Courseworks, a learning management system. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Forj provides a virtual events and member experience platform for associations and

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

