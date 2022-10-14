Millennium continues rapid growth, expecting $430 million in revenue for the year

By
Ashley Smart
-
James Kyle in Millennium’s Delavan warehouse.
James Kyle in Millennium’s Delavan warehouse. Photo: Jake Hill Photography
Delavan-based Millennium continues to surpass expectations in more ways that one. The telecommunications solutions company has been continually named one of America’s fastest-growing companies and 2022 has been no different. James Kyle, founder and CEO…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

