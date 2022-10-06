Millennium raises cap on Infrastructure Fund to keep up with customer demand

By
Ashley Smart
-
James Kyle in Millennium’s Delavan warehouse.
James Kyle in Millennium’s Delavan warehouse. Photo: Jake Hill Photography
Delavan-based Millennium, a telecommunications solutions provider, has more than doubled the cap on its Infrastructure Fund to keep up with customer demand. The fund is raising its cap from $30 million to $75 million to…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

