Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Microsoft buys another 166 acres in Mount Pleasant for nearly $50 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Microsoft data center under construction in Mount Pleasant. Image shot by Hunter Turpin.
Learn more about:
Microsoft
Last updated

Microsoft is continuing to expand its holdings of undeveloped Mount Pleasant property, this week purchasing 166 acres for nearly $50 million. The software developer bought 160 acres at 12123 Louis Sorenson Road from Peter Zenner Family Farm LLC for $43,462,548, according to state records. Microsoft also bought 5.9 acres, at 12800 Louis Sorenson Road, from

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee