Microsoft purchases more Mount Pleasant property

Tech giant Microsoft
has again increased its stock of land in Mount Pleasant, this time with a purchase of 73 acres for $12.7 million.
The purchase brings Microsoft's total land ownership in Mount Pleasant to approximately 1,620 acres.
In the most recent acquisition, Microsoft paid $12.75 million for the mostly vacant farm land at 12734 Louis Sorenson Road, in Mount Pleasant, which is northwest of the site where the company is building the first phase of its data center campus.
The seller was the Thomas A. Hribar Sr. Revocable Trust, according to state records. The land has an assessed value of $387,000, according to Racine County records.
In July, Microsoft purchased approximately 173 acres
in the same area for $34 million, as well as 32 acres in May
for $8.8 million.
The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.
[caption id="attachment_595498" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]
Property in Mount Pleasant owned by Microsoft shown in red. Map made using Google My Maps[/caption]
Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled plans to build a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center
in Mount Pleasant.
This followed an announcement made in March of 2023, when Microsoft announced plans to build a $1 billion data center on a 315-acre site, which was part of the Foxconn development area in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn relinquished its development rights for the site in order for it to be sold by the village to Microsoft, for $50 million. Microsoft said it expected to have 200 employees in the first phase of its Mount Pleasant data center development.
This phase of the data center is currently under construction.
Then later in the year, Microsoft moved to significantly expand those plans. In November of 2023, after construction had already begun on the Microsoft data center, local officials announced that the company planned to purchase an additional 1,030 acres of land for the data center development.
Details of Microsoft’s expanded plans weren’t disclosed, but village and county officials said Microsoft planned to invest “billions” of dollars over the next decade on buildings, support structures, systems and equipment.
In December, Microsoft spent $176 million to buy the 1,030 acres from the village and a private landowner.