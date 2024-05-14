Microsoft purchases more land in Mount Pleasant

Microsoft has purchased another 32 acres of undeveloped land in Mount Pleasant.
Located at 12721 Louis Sorenson Road, the property is north of the land currently owned by Microsoft for its $3.3 billion dollar data center project
. The land is also located outside of the boundaries of the tax incremental district No. 5 that was created for the Foxconn development, Racine County records show.
Microsoft purchased the site from an affiliate of Wauwatosa-based developer Wangard Partners
for $8.8 million, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $83,000, according to Racine County records.
The property is not directly adjacent to property already owned by Microsoft and it is surrounded by parcels largely owned by individuals or families.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. M7, Racine County Economic Development Corp. and the Village of Mount Pleasant also did not respond to requests for comment.
Wangard Partners declined to comment.
Property in Mount Pleasant owned by Microsoft shown in red. Map made using Google My Maps
Property in Mount Pleasant owned by Microsoft shown in red. Map made using Google My Maps[/caption]
Last week, Microsoft announced that it will build a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center in Mount Pleasant.
In March of 2023
, Microsoft announced plans to build a $1 billion data center on a 315-acre site, which was part of the Foxconn development area in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn relinquished its development rights for the site in order for it to be sold by the village to Microsoft, for $50 million. Microsoft said it expected to have 200 employees in the first phase of its Mount Pleasant data center development. The company also said that when fully developed, by 2034, the data center was expected to have 460 jobs, including 330 first-shift jobs and 130 second-shift jobs.
Then later in the year, Microsoft moved to significantly expand those plans. In November, after construction had already begun on the Microsoft data center, local officials announced
that the company planned to purchase an additional 1,030 acres of land for the data center development. Details of Microsoft’s expanded plans weren’t disclosed, but village and county officials said Microsoft planned to invest “billions” of dollars over the next decade on buildings, support structures, systems and equipment. In December, Microsoft spent $176 million to buy the 1,030 acres from the village and a private landowner.
Now the company has acquired another 32 acres in Mount Pleasant, at a separate site.