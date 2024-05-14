Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Microsoft purchases more land in Mount Pleasant

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The property at 12721 Louis Sorenson Road. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
MicrosoftWangard Partners
Last updated

Microsoft has purchased another 32 acres of undeveloped land in Mount Pleasant. Located at 12721 Louis Sorenson Road, the property is north of the land currently owned by Microsoft for its $3.3 billion dollar data center project. The land is also located outside of the boundaries of the tax incremental district No. 5 that was

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS NEXT WEEK - REGISTER TODAY!