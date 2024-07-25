Microsoft buys another 64 acres of land in Mount Pleasant

Microsoft
has purchased 64 acres of undeveloped land in the Village of Mount Pleasant, near the current construction site of its data center campus.
The 64 additional acres of land is located along Louis Sorenson Road in the village of Mount Pleasant. The land was bought for just over $14 million, state records show. The land is immediately northwest of the site where the company is building the first phase of its data center campus.
The bulk of data center construction is currently happening near County Road KR and 90th
Street.
Microsoft bought the land in two transactions. An affiliate of Robert Funk Farms, Inc.
sold 10 acres of land to the company while another 54 acres was sold through a trust linked to Bruce Funk
and Vicki Funk
.
Representatives from Microsoft were not immediately available for comment Thursday.
The company also purchased 32 acres of land at 12721 Louis Sorenson Road in May
.
Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled plans to build a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center
in Mount Pleasant.
This followed an announcement made in March of 2023, when Microsoft announced plans to build a $1 billion data center on a 315-acre site, which was part of the Foxconn development area in Mount Pleasant.
Foxconn relinquished its development rights for the site in order for it to be sold by the village to Microsoft, for $50 million. Microsoft said it expected to have 200 employees in the first phase of its Mount Pleasant data center development.
Then later in the year, Microsoft moved to significantly expand those plans. In November of 2023, after construction had already begun on the Microsoft data center, local officials announced that the company planned to purchase an additional 1,030 acres of land for the data center development.
Details of Microsoft’s expanded plans weren’t disclosed, but village and county officials said Microsoft planned to invest “billions” of dollars over the next decade on buildings, support structures, systems and equipment.
In December, Microsoft spent $176 million to buy the 1,030 acres from the village and a private landowner.