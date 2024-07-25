Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Microsoft buys another 64 acres of land in Mount Pleasant

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Microsoft data center under construction in Mount Pleasant. Image shot by Hunter Turpin.
Learn more about:
Microsoft
Last updated

Microsoft has purchased 64 acres of undeveloped land in the Village of Mount Pleasant, near the current construction site of its data center campus. The 64 additional acres of land is located along Louis Sorenson Road in the village of Mount Pleasant. The land was bought for just over $14 million, state records show. The

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.