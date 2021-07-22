Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Education

Last updated on July 22nd, 2021 at 03:40 pm
BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women in Education.
The 30 women in this group serve in critical leadership positions for local educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical schools, high schools and local public school districts. Their work helps area students reach their full potential and they play a vital role in developing the next generation of talent for the region’s workforce.
The women receiving the Notable Women in Education recognition were nominated by their peers. Nominees do not pay to be on the list.
Notable Women on Corporate Boards is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Women on Corporate Boards, Notable Executive Assistants, Notable Alumni, Notable Credit Union Leaders, Notable Minority Executives, Notable Women in Human Resources, Notable Heroes in Health Care, Notable Veteran Executives, Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Finance, Notable LGBTQ Executives, Notable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.
Upcoming Notables features include Notable Marketing Executives, which will be part of the Aug. 16 issue, and Notable Women in Insurance, part of the Oct. 25 issue. Click here to submit a nomination.
Here is a list of the 2021 Notable Women in Education, including links to their profiles:
- Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside
- Jennifer Lopez, Carmen Schools of Science and Technology
- Kathryn Baganz, Lake Country Lutheran High School
- Judith Parker, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy
- Kimberly Amidzich, Greendale Schools
- Beth Borgen, Lakeland University
- Vicki Martin, MATC
- Janet Krejci, Marquette University
- Kristen Kreple, Marquette University
- Christine Pharr, Mount Mary University
- Tabia Jones, St. Joseph Academy
- Duong Duong, Hmong American Peace Academy
- Chris Her-Xiong, Hmong American Peace Academy
- Nicole Schmidt, Lumin Schools
- Brenda Jones, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
- Kim Miller, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
- Kanika Burks, Milwaukee College Prep – Lola Rowe Campus
- Carol Sabel, MSOE School of Nursing
- Kelly Thompson, Muskego-Norway School District
- Tracey Sparrow, Next Door Milwaukee
- Michelle Walny, Nicolet High School
- Kimberly Taylor, Pathways High
- Miachelle Harvey, Rocketship Public Schools
- Brittany Kinser, Rocketship Public Schools
- Abby Andrietsch, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
- Stephanie Lichtig, UCC – Bruce Guadalupe Community School
- Shaba Martinez, United Community Center
- Angela Frazier Arthur, Waukesha County Technical College
- Sherry Simmons, Waukesha County Technical College
- Lisa Olson, Whitnall School District