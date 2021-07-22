Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Women in Education

Debbie Ford

BizTimes Media recently published its 2021 list of Notable Women in Education.

The 30 women in this group serve in critical leadership positions for local educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical schools, high schools and local public school districts. Their work helps area students reach their full potential and they play a vital role in developing the next generation of talent for the region’s workforce.

The women receiving the Notable Women in Education recognition were nominated by their peers. Nominees do not pay to be on the list.

Notable Women on Corporate Boards is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Women on Corporate BoardsNotable Executive AssistantsNotable AlumniNotable Credit Union LeadersNotable Minority ExecutivesNotable Women in Human ResourcesNotable Heroes in Health CareNotable Veteran ExecutivesNotable Women in LawNotable Women in Commercial BankingNotable Women in Construction and DesignNotable Women in FinanceNotable LGBTQ ExecutivesNotable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Upcoming Notables features include Notable Marketing Executives, which will be part of the Aug. 16 issue, and Notable Women in Insurance, part of the Oct. 25 issue. Click here to submit a nomination.

Here is a list of the 2021 Notable Women in Education, including links to their profiles:

