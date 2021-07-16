Notable Women in Education: Sherry Simmons

Category: Notable Women in Education

Notable Women in Education Number of years working in your current industry: 21

21 Undergrad degree/university: East Carolina University – Child Development and Family Studies

East Carolina University – Child Development and Family Studies Graduate degree/university: Appalachian State University – College Student Development

As chief diversity and compliance officer, Sherry Simmons has played a key role in helping Waukesha County Technical College institutionalize diversity, equity, inclusion and compliance efforts on campus.

She is dedicated to ensuring people feel they have a voice on campus and they are heard, supported, welcomed and included, according to Andy Palen, WCTC’s director of public relations, marketing and outreach.

In summer 2020, WCTC reorganized departments to create the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Compliance. At that time, Simmons was promoted from director of compliance and equity to chief diversity and compliance officer, and she began serving as a member of the WCTC President’s Executive Cabinet.

She has also been working closely with a team of faculty, students and staff to help develop and expand a comprehensive action plan. The planning team was tasked with prioritizing goals in the areas of professional development, curriculum and student success.

Simmons’ leadership has already helped merge the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and activities at WCTC into one group with a focus for both employees and students together.